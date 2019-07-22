NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made his way to Belgium this past weekend to take part in some of the Tomorrowland festivities, which included a performance under his DJ Diesel alias. Shaq also spent some time in the mosh pit with fans during performances by Kill The Noise and Modestep, where he stood head and shoulders above the sea of fans.

As seen in the video clips embedded below, the 7'1 big man was front and center for a portion of one of the sets, but later retreated into the crowd where he was spotted jamming out in a mosh pit.