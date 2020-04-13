They were able to mend their differences and become good friends, but there was a point in time when Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were at odds. The "Shaq vs. Kobe" feud was one that entertained basketball fans, but that time made for some regrettable decisions. There were rumors of physical altercations and rap bars about the beef, but according to Isaiah Rider, Shaq even offered up cash to fight his former foe.



Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

Isaiah Rider spent one year with the Los Angeles Lakers as a guard from 2000-2001, and he told All The Smoke that his former teammate offered him $10K to fight with Kobe Bryant. “When I first get to the Lakers, Shaq tells me ‘If you and Kobe get into it, it’s 10 G’s in the locker,'” Rider recalled. “This is three days into practice... I’m like ‘Man, come on, you playing, man.’ [Shaq said] ‘There’s 10 G’s in one-dollar bills, man. If you ever get into it and you handle your business, grab that.'"

Rider said he could believe it. “I’m coming to the Lakers, I’m like, ‘Man, these boys are crazy, bro,'" he added. "But this my thing: I would’ve been off the team so fast if somebody laid a hand on that man." Rider decided not to take Shaq up on his offer, and eventually, Shaq and Kobe became great friends before the late icon's untimely passing. Check out Isaiah Rider sharing his story below.

