It's been over a week since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and their seven friends lost their lives in a helicopter accident, and people are still struggling with the reality of the sport's star's death. While the sensationalism around his passing has dissipated, it will still be a long road of grieving and mourning for many of Kobe's fan's friends, and love ones.



Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

The tragedy will continue to be a topic of discussion for many news and media outlets in the months to come, and on the recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the hosts chatted about Black Mamba's rap career. "He was one of us, he was a rapper," Budden said before sharing a secret with the world. He played a vintage, unreleased track of Kobe rapping. "Shaq sent this to my phone. I thought this was just like, a joint that had come out but I had never heard it."

Unfortunately, we're only able to hear a few brief seconds of the song before the podcast crew became sidetracked as they accused Budden of flexing. The remainder of the clip shows the group teasing one another, but prior to the jabs, Budden shared that he appreciated how sports players and professionals honored Kobe, including Shaquille O'Neal.

On an episode of NBA on TNT, Shaq tearfully verbalized how losing the basketball icon had affected him. "I haven't felt a pain that sharp in a while," Shaq said. "Forty-seven-years-old... lost two grandmothers, lost a sarge, lost my sister, and now I lost a little brother." Watch the clip of The Joe Budden Podcast below.