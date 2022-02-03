Antonio Brown seemingly had beef with Tom Brady just a couple of weeks ago, but now, he seems to be friendly with the recently-retired star. For example, Brown took to Instagram this past week, where he sent a message to Brady all while showcasing some highlights that came directly from Brady's throwing arm. As you can see below, the whole thing seemed pretty sincere.

"Congratulations to the [GOAT] @tombrady ... I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion. I am thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better," Brown wrote.





One commentator who wasn't too amused by Brown's recent change of heart was none other than Shannon Sharpe. During a recent episode of Undisputed, Sharpe came out and politely stated that Brown is full of crap and that he doesn't actually mean anything he said. For Sharpe, Brown is just lying for bonus points.

"Man, AB is full of it," Sharpe said. "He's just trying to clean up the mess he made. I dismiss everything he just said. I already know how you feel about Tom Brady, you've told me how you felt about him."

This is definitely a harsh assessment of the matter, however, Brown hasn't exactly given Sharpe a reason to feel otherwise. Needless to say, the outburst from the beginning of January is definitely still on everyone's mind right now.