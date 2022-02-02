When Antonio Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently, he had some disparaging remarks about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Brown claimed that Brady was not throwing him the ball enough and that he actually preferred playing the game of football alongside Ben Roethlisberger. These were some pretty harsh words at the time, and fans were confused as to why Brown would say something like that about the guy who helped give him a second chance in the NFL.

Yesterday, Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL, and surprisingly, AB opted to take the high road and congratulate Brady. In the post below, Brown called Brady the GOAT all while thanking him for the opportunity to win a Super Bowl. It was quite a nice message, especially given the fact that Brown seemingly had beef with the QB just a couple of weeks ago.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

"Congratulations to the [GOAT] @tombrady ... I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion. I am thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better," Brown said.





Brady received a plethora of nice messages following his retirement, and at this point, it is clear that he will be missed by those around the NFL. His presence was felt for 22 seasons, and his absence will immediately be noticed.