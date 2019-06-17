Shannon Sharpe was feeling pure jubilation this morning on FS1's Undisputed after the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a huge trade to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. Sharpe is a huge fan of LeBron James and the Lakers so as you would expect, he decided to celebrate the trade in style all while rubbing it in the face of his co-host, Skip Bayless. He's done it many times before but Sharpe put on his goat mask and LeBron James jersey which he refers to as the "GOAT James" outfit.

The legendary Broncos tight end laid out some goodies on the table including a plethora of alcohol, and some weed-infused gummies. Bayless tried to take the spotlight away from Sharpe but it was all for nothing as the FS1 host shined with his vibrant personality.

Sharpe doubled down on his fandom saying that the Lakers were going to win a championship now that they have Davis on the squad. Bayless seemed incredulous at that statement but Skip is the same guy who can only refer to Kawhi Leonard as "number 2." He's also the same sauceless individual who scored 1.4 points per game in high school basketball.

Should the Lakers come through on Sharpe's prophecy, the ensuing episode of Undisputed might just break the internet. Maybe we should all become Lakers fans just to see that happen.