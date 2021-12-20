Jake Paul was able to come up big on Saturday as he defeated Tyron Woodley in what turned out to be the biggest knockout of his career. Paul wound up his fist and went straight through Woodley, giving himself a record of 5-0. It was exactly what Paul needed to show off his legitimacy, and now, he can look towards more impressive opponents.

Following his win, Jake celebrated on social media and ended up reposting the knockout on his Twitter. As you can see, he is pretty proud of his accomplishment.

One person who is not impressed, however, is Shannon Sharpe. The Undisputed host went on the show today and said that he refuses to call Jake a professional, as his fights are simply for show. Sharpe said that Paul is good at what he does, however, he needs to stop calling out Canelo immediately as he will get hurt if he ends up in the ring with the wrong guy.

"Jake Paul is a celebrity boxer," Shannon said. "He's not a professional boxer. Give him credit. I'm not here to knock the man's hustle, but we know he's not a real fighter."

Sharpe's critique is a harsh one, however, it is something that has been mentioned before. There are some analysts out there who feel like Paul still isn't there yet as a boxer, and that he needs a lot more fights before he can be taken seriously as a pro.

