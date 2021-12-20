This weekend was huge for Jake Paul as he improved his professional boxing record to 5-0. Paul went into his match against Tyron Woodley as the favorite, however, there was this feeling that Paul could easily lose if Woodley had improved upon his showing from August. Throughout the first five rounds, the match was quite boring and it seemed like Woodley was even ahead on points. Things changed up very quickly, however, as Paul knocked out Woodley with a furious punch.

As you can see in the clip below, Woodley was knocked out cold as he went to the mat without even shielding his face. The referee called off the fight right away, and it was easily the cleanest knockout of Paul's entire career.

Now, Paul will be looking to step in the ring again in 2022, and it remains to be seen who he will fight next. Most believe it will be Tommy Fury while others think that Jake will opt to go for the MMA route again.

Based on his latest tweet, however, it seems like Paul actually wants to be a bit more ambitious. Case in point, he tweeted at Canelo Alvarez, slyly saying "I hope you’re training."

A fight between these two will probably never happen, although you have to admire Paul for trying. Maybe if he improves that record of his, Alvarez will give him some time in the future.