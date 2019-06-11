Kevin Durant went down with an apparent Achilles injury last night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and the sports world has been lit ablaze ever since. Fans have been trying to figure out who is to blame for the injury and whether or not KD was ready to come back and help his team win an NBA title. It's clear that the Warriors were desperate for a win and that's exactly what they got as they pushed the Finals to a sixth game which will go down on Thursday in Oakland.

During today's episode of FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe went on a pretty exciting rant about the Warriors' team doctors and how they're at fault for what happened. Sharpe even compared Durant's situation to Kawhi Leonard's battle with the San Antonio Spurs.

"This is why players do not trust team doctors," Sharpe explained. "The doctor said KD couldn't hurt it any worse than it already was. If that's not malpractice, I don't know what is. This is why Kawhi went outside & got independent doctors. KD should not have played last night."

Now that Durant is out for the rest of the postseason and probably the majority of next season, he is currently on his way to New York to receive a second assessment of his Achilles.