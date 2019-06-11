Kevin Durant made his return to the basketball court in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, although his return only lasted for about a quarter as he injured his right leg in what is believed to be a tear of his Achilles. It's the type of injury that can keep you off of the court for up to an entire year which spells trouble for not only the Warriors, but Durant's earning potential in free agency. Many believe Durant came back to the lineup a little prematurely and that's why he was ultimately injured so severely.

With the NBA Finals heading all the way back to Oakland for Game 6, Durant is going in the opposite direction as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant is traveling to New York where he will receive an evaluation on his injury.

Durant ended up leaving the arena on Monday night with a leg boot on all while he had to walk using crutches. It was a pretty sad scene for Warriors fans and the players themselves who have grown to love KD over the years. Durant was cleared to play by the medical staff, although it appears like that was a huge mistake.

The Raptors are leading the NBA Finals 3-2 as Game 6 kicks off on Thursday at the Oracle Arena at 9 P.M. EST.