The day has finally come. Shannade Clermont has turned herself into the police after being sentenced to two years behind bars for taking the credit card of a dead man (she went on a prostitution date with) and spending up to $20,000 on rent, luxury goods and more. The 25-year-old turned herself in at the Dublin Federal Correctional Institute outside of Oakland, CA where she will be housed with 1,200 female inmates, BOSSIP reports.

The prison is known for housing famous inmates such as the "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss and heiress Patty Hearst.

Shannade has previously discussed the crazy night with the deceased man and she detailed how she didn't know he was dead when she swiped his credit card. "He wasn’t asleep when I left — he was just drunk. I have never been around people who have been on heavy drugs, so I didn’t really know," she said. "I mean, I didn’t love him; I liked him [...], [He] was just someone who took care of me.”

As for her sentence, Shannade hopes to come out stronger like past inmates we know. “I feel like this may have happened for a reason,” she said of her arrest and prison sentence. “God already has his plan, and I’m just going to the path and living it. Look at TI and Gucci Mane. Many people have been incarcerated and they come out stronger. Look at Martha Stewart.”