With June around the corner, Shannade Clermont is now counting the days until she must turn herself in for her prison sentence. Despite the model's numerous antics prior to her sentence which included mocking the ordeal altogether or supersizing her lips real quick, it looks like reality is finally beginning to set in. Considering the Clermont twin will be doing her time at a low-security facility, previously frequented by celebrities, we surely understand why the 1-year sentence didn't exactly faze Shannade right away. Now through an exclusive and detailed interview with Page Six, the former Yeezy model finally shared her thoughts about her upcoming incarceration.

The socialite and her twin sister amply discussed their time on reality television with the Bad Girls Club, their aspirations to build a fashion empires and dedication living a life of glamour and luxury. When asked about her former sugar daddy who passed away and for whom she is going to jail for after still using his card posthumously, Shannade maintains she didn't know he died: "He wasn’t asleep when I left — he was just drunk. I have never been around people who have been on heavy drugs, so I didn’t really know."

When asked about her feelings for her sugar daddy, Clermont mentioned: "I mean, I didn’t love him; I liked him [...], [He] was just someone who took care of me.” In addition, Shannade discussed the beauty regimens she plans to upkeep while behind bars, such as oatmeal and avocado masks. She also weighed in on Kim Kardashian's legal efforts and the celebrities who went to the jail she's going to and more.

