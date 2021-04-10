mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sevyn Streeter Belts Through Charlie Heat's "IOU"

Erika Marie
April 10, 2021 02:35
23 Views
00
0
Charlie HeatCharlie Heat
Charlie Heat

IOU
Charlie Heat Feat. Sevyn Streeter

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The megaproducer released his R&B compilation featuring a standout performance from Sevyn.


He's known for his Hip Hop beats that get heads bobbin' and bodies moving, but Charlie Heat has delivered his R&B offering on Friday (April 9). The Grammy-nominated producer has worked with some heavy-hitters in the industry and is well-respected among his peers, so it's only fitting that he continues to stretch his artistic wings. He dropped off his latest project Valentine's Son, an R&B compilation that hosts features from several artists, including Sevyn Streeter on "IOU."

Sevyn belts through the track as she sings about someone who came into her life and set things right with a little love and support. Meanwhile, Charlie Heat said of his project, “I’ve always been known for the energy I bring to my beats in Hip Hop, so I wanted to give my fans a different experience with my art through R&B." Stream "IOU" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I was so closed off from the world, I was over it
You came right along and you
Changed my world around
Changed my world around
When I was over everybody steady taking advantage of my kindness
Taking it for weakness
All I want to say is IOU, IOU, IOU

Charlie Heat Sevyn Streeter Valentine's Son
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sevyn Streeter Belts Through Charlie Heat's "IOU"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject