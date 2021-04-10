Sevyn Streeter Belts Through Charlie Heat's "IOU"

He's known for his Hip Hop beats that get heads bobbin' and bodies moving, but Charlie Heat has delivered his R&B offering on Friday (April 9). The Grammy-nominated producer has worked with some heavy-hitters in the industry and is well-respected among his peers, so it's only fitting that he continues to stretch his artistic wings. He dropped off his latest project Valentine's Son, an R&B compilation that hosts features from several artists, including Sevyn Streeter on "IOU."

Sevyn belts through the track as she sings about someone who came into her life and set things right with a little love and support. Meanwhile, Charlie Heat said of his project, “I’ve always been known for the energy I bring to my beats in Hip Hop, so I wanted to give my fans a different experience with my art through R&B." Stream "IOU" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I was so closed off from the world, I was over it

You came right along and you

Changed my world around

Changed my world around

When I was over everybody steady taking advantage of my kindness

Taking it for weakness

All I want to say is IOU, IOU, IOU