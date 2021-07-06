It's never a dull moment with Seth Rogen. The actor has been quite busy in recent times after the release of his memoir Yearbook. Rogen's media run in promotion of the book has been filled with some hilarious untold stories like the time he pissed in a bottle at Tom Cruise's house before they met.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier today, the comedian hit Twitter with a hilarious anecdote about his close friend Paul Rudd. While the two have shared plenty of moments on screen together, their relationship is solidified in real life. Apparently, there so close that Paul Rudd gave Seth Rogen a massage without the Superbad star knowing.

"Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it," Rogen revealed on Twitter.

One Twitter user quickly asked Rogen whether the story was true or a hallucination from getting a little too stoned off of that Houseplant. However, Rogen stated that Rudd would vouch for him. "I'm sure Paul would confirm it," he wrote.

Paul Rudd has yet to respond to Seth Rogen's tweet but we'll keep you posted if he does.