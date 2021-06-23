It's a big week for Conan O'Brien as he closes out his stint on TBS. TV's longest-running late-night host will finally be stepping away from the talk show domain that he once dominated. Though an HBO Max project is underway, it seems that he's ready to pick up on some new hobbies to occupy his time.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Last night, he hosted Seth Rogen as one of the final guests on his show where they discussed sharing a stage together, among other topics. At one point, Conan asked Rogen for some advice on his post-late night ventures which inevitably led to the solution of smoking more weed.

"I’m going to have a lot of free time now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly, I’m not even kidding, I don’t really know what to do with downtime," Conan said.

"Yes, I get that sense from you,” Rogen replied. “I would suggest—this is going to be hilariously on-brand—try smoking a lot of weed for a long time.”

Rogen, who owns the cannabis company Houseplant, quickly pulled out a joint that he encouraged Conan to light up. Though he nearly lit it backward, he took a pull off of the spliff before it made its rounds among the guests.

Check the clip out below.