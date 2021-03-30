A rumor regarding Emma Watson storming off of the set of Seth Rogen's film This Is The End was finally addressed last week when the comedian sat down for an interview. Though he wasn't directly quoted, it was reported that he said there were "no hard feelings" and that she was "probably right," which fueled speculation that she actually walked off of the set.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Today, Seth Rogen addressed the situation to clarify any rumors regarding the actress. Rogen said that his comment "misrepresents what actually happened" on the set of This Is The End with Emma Watson to address the narrative that she was "uncool or unprofessional."

"Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's shitty that the perception is that she did, The scene that was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to," he said. "The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit."

Rogen explained that it was his responsibility to elaborate on what was actually going down to Watson in the first place. "I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did."

The scene in question revolves around Danny McBridge as a cannibal and Channing Tatum being held on a leash. Rogen said that they agreed that she would be removed from the scene. However, he did express his gratitude to be able to work with her. "I am sorry and disappointed it happened and I wish I had done more to prevent it," he concluded.

Check out his post below.