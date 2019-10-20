It's not easy being a teenager. Especially not when the sudden urge to experiment with alcohol kicks in, only to be brick-walled by a pesky age-limitation. Twenty-one and over to drink a beer, sure, why not. To no surprise, many resourceful youths (and some not so resourceful) have turned to the Fake ID, a time-honored tradition that has yielded varying degrees of success. For one Iowan young man, the cards were ultimately not in his favor. Especially not when he opted to use a novelty ID from the movie Superbad. That's right - he committed to becoming McLovin.

Committed is not an understatement; 20-year-old Daniel Alfredo Burleson's fake ID even had the same birth year of 1981. While it's unclear whether the McLovin actually played a role in getting him into the bar to begin with, Burleson found himself inside all the same, drink in hand. When spotted by a suspicious police officer, the cop inquired about his age and requested some ID. Burleson failed to comply, only to later cave under pressure. After rifling through his wallet, cops discovered the McLovin, which he admitted to having purchased on Amazon.

For whatever reason, the police decided it was time to increase the difficulty setting on this man's life, slapping him with a criminal record. Despite being all-smiles in his mugshot, Burleson found himself facing charges of public intoxication, possession of a fake ID, possession of alcohol while underage and being in a bar after 10 p.m. while underage. Though said charges will likely prove a pain in the ass for the young man, Seth Rogen seemed to find the whole thing rather amusing. "My work here is done," he wrote, upon seeing the destruction wrought by McLovin's legacy. Pour some out.

