It looks like Serena Williams ain't playing around with this coronavirus scare. The tennis star took to her Instagram yesterday to announce that she's taking some time off and will be spending time with only her family amid this Covid-19 pandemic.

Venus said she is taking 6 weeks in “solitude” and is taking this pandemic “serious.”

“Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes…stay safe everyone. This is serious,” Williams wrote alongside a short video showing her getting her makeup done. Check it out (below).

Williams' post comes after the coronavirus outbreak rapidly spreads across the country. Several states have closed down schools until April, and some businesses have asked employees to work from home. On Friday (March 13) President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. Let’s be safe and mindful of others during this time as reports say the worse is still yet to come. We’ll of course keep you posted moving forward.

