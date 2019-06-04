Serena Williams is one of the best tennis players to ever grace the sport and this year, she has been making quite a few moves off of the court. Williams is set to be featured on the cover of Forbes for its issue with lists the richest self-made women in the world. What's interesting about Williams' inclusion on this list is the fact that she is the first ever athlete to receive the honor. Williams is more than just an athlete as she is also a global brand that is immediately recognizable to people all over the world.

In the recent Forbes article about the honor, it states that Williams has a net worth of $225 million and has invested in 34 startups over the last five years. She also has her own company called Serena Ventures which helps other companies secure funding. As she explains in the article, one of her biggest mistakes was losing $250,000 while investing in a startup that never took off.

“I learned you can’t overspend, but I also learned that I love seed investing,” Williams explained. “It’s fun to get in there. I don’t gamble. I don’t jump off buildings. I’m the most non-taking-a-chance kind of a person, but I felt like seed was where we wanted to be.”

At 37 years old, Williams says she still plans to play tennis for a long time and won't stop investing in projects she's passionate. From here on out, Williams' fortune will only go up.