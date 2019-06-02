Sephora is making company-wide changes following the incident which happened at their Calabas location with TDE songstress SZA. As you may recall, SZA called out "Sandy Sephora" for having her followed through the store and calling the police out of the belief that she was stealing. The racial profiling incident led to much outrage on social media, with users calling for the boycott of Sephora. And since SZA was simply attempting to purchase her Fenty Beauty, Rihanna herself chimed in with a gift card which cited "go buy your Fenty in peace, sis." Ever since the ordeal occurred, Sephora has been doing major damage control.

According to USA Today, Sephora is planning on closing all its stores on June 5th to place workers in a sensitivity and diversity training. The initiative was prompted by SZA's incident and will hopefully serve to prevent any similar incidents from happening in the future. Approximately 16K employees will be trained on the brand's values which includes, based on a released statement, "building a community where diversity is expected" because the makeup supplying company "believes in championing all beauty." Moreover, the training will not only take place in the retail stores but also at the distribution and corporate levels.

