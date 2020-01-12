It's been known for some time that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the best of friends. The duo met when they each were dating a Jonas brother back in their Disney days and while those relationships did not last, they've maintained their closeness and grown inseparable as each year passes. Selena, who's set to drop her most honest album in the coming days, recently chatted with WSJ Magazine about her tight bond with the Lover singer.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” Selena told the publication, detailing how Taylor taught her how she should be treated at a young age.

“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

Selena also credits their bond from meeting at a time that they were going through "shit at the same time." Read Selena's full feature here.