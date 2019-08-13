Schoolboy Q has repeatedly shown that he is one of the most dedicated dads out there. For years, his Instagram story has been filled with hilarious videos documenting his day-to-day with his now-ten-year-old daughter, Joy. While he often playfully mocked her in them - ensuring she develops thick skin at a young age - most of the stories revolved around his role as a full-time soccer dad who had many games and practices to attend. The daddy-daughter duo were also famously seen attending the 2017 Grammy Awards together: Q in a pink tie-dyed hoodie with "GIRL POWER" written across the chest and Joy in a matching Gucci suit.

Given this track record, it should not be that surprising that the TDE artist replied to a fan's tweet on Monday that - although he's thinking of setting out on a headlining tour in support of his latest project, Crash Talk, in November - his next tour would have to be a small one due to daddy duties. Back in May, Schoolboy Q revealed in a conversation with Charlamagne tha God that he had welcomed a new baby girl in January.

Schoolboy has performed a handful of festival dates this summer, including Chicago's ComplexCon and Montreal's Osheaga. However, he aired out some complaints about touring, on Twitter, after making the mistake of going to Montreal a day before his scheduled performance.