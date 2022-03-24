It was nothing but warm and fuzzy feels between Dreezy and Saweetie following a birthday surprise. The two ladies have been hard at work in their own individual careers as they each have their hands in several pots. It comes as no surprise that they have been working together on something special, but as they were hard on their grind, Saweetie gave Dreezy a nightclub-like birthday gift while they were in the studio.

Technically, Dreezy's birthday isn't until March 28th, but the "Best Friends" hitmaker wanted to make her multi-hyphenate peer feel special.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

In a clip that Dreezy shared online, Saweetie is seen entering the studio with a tray that hosts a birthday sign and sparklers.

"I thought I was coming to work she caught me so off guard lol!!" Derezy wrote. "I didn't know what to say [red heart emojis] So sweet pretty and talented @saweetie Thank you again! anddd we pushed our mf pen last night [red heart emojis] IKDRRR."

Meanwhile, we recently sat down with Dreezy where she spoke with us about keeping herself busy not only working on her own music but penning hits for her peers as well as television, including Issa Rae's Rap Sh*t. Keep an eye out for that extensive interview next week, but in the meantime, check out her early birthday celebrations below.