Saweetie Returns With Her "Pretty Bitch Freestyle"

Alex Zidel
July 02, 2020 11:18
Pretty Bitch Freestyle
Saweetie

Saweetie follows up her new single with a trash-talking "Pretty Bitch Freestyle."


Saweetie has been celebrated as one of the top female rappers in the game for the last couple of years, completely striking gold with her single "My Type." She recently struck back with "Tap In" and, just one week later, she has dropped her "Pretty Bitch Freestyle." 

The 27-year-old rapper talks a lot of trash in the song, bigging herself up and coming through with some bars that will surely be in all the bad bitches' captions for the 'Gram.

Closing out the song by saying that she would be a billionaire if she ever decided to sell her sex tape, Saweetie raps about how some people are more concerned with her looks than her bars, which rings true in certain circles. Still, this freestyle should be enough to deflect the conversation back where it belongs: her music.

Listen to Saweetie's new "Pretty Bitch Freestyle" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Trending off a selfie
Chanel me, off the top shelf please
I only fuck with n***as if they handsome and wealthy
Crab meat got my ass looking healthy

