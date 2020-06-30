Saweetie is a woman of many talents, whether she's dropping a summer banger with her new single "Tap In" or just simply flexing some impressive fast food culinary skills. Many people might not know that she's also a pretty good volleyball player too, a skill she wasn't shy in the least bit to show off on Instagram recently.



Image: David Livingston/Getty Images

As if she isn't already a baddie standing still — the photo above taken during a SiriusXM interview back in December says it all — Saweetie served in more ways than one while jumping around outdoors to practice her ace, attack and cut shot skills. "Back in my volleyball bag," she wrote as a caption, following up by adding, "I’m trynna pepper!! TAG a volleyball girl." While a volleyball game with the baddest girls in rap and R&B would be dope to witness, we highly doubt that would count as a proper social distancing practice. Let's hope the "Icy Girl" emcee can make that happen for next year!

Take a look at Saweetie's volleyball-themed thirst trap posted on her Instagram below, and let us know which female all-stars would be on your fantasy volleyball squad down below in the comments section: