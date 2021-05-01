mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saweetie Joins Little Mix On The Remix Of Pop Banger "Confetti"

Alexander Cole
May 01, 2021 16:13
Image via Little MixImage via Little Mix
Image via Little Mix

Confetti
Little Mix Feat. Saweetie

Little Mix's hit song "Confetti" just got a guest verse from Saweetie.


British pop group Little Mix has been an international phenomenon ever since appearing on the British version of X-Factor. They have put out a plethora of hits and their pop bangers are always welcomed at big festivals. One of their biggest hits to date is "Confetti" which dropped back in November of 2020 and now, they have teamed up with Saweetie for a remix of the song.

In just one day, the music video has already reached almost 4 million viewers and it's clear their fanbase is loving what they're hearing. The track has some heavy pop production all while each member of the group delivers soaring vocals. Lyrically, the track is what you would come to expect from a pop song as there are themes of relationship and "fuckboys." Saweetie is able to deliver her signature sound on the featured verse and overall, the styles merge together quite nicely.

Quotable Lyrics:

We wanna celebrate like we in the club every day
Got all my friends here with me
And I don't need ya, I don't need ya
Got this dress up on me

