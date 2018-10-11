Little Mix
- NewsSaweetie Joins Little Mix On The Remix Of Pop Banger "Confetti"Little Mix's hit song "Confetti" just got a guest verse from Saweetie.By Alexander Cole
- SongsTy Dolla $ign Hops On Little Mix's "Think About Us" RemixDolla $ign lends the assist.By Milca P.
- Music VideosNicki Minaj And Little Mix Hawk Stereotypes For "Woman Like Me" VideoLittle Mix & Nicki Minaj collide in "Woman Like Me" video.By Milca P.
- NewsNicki Minaj Joins Little Mix For "Woman Like Me"The U.K. girl group connects with Nicki Minaj for their new song.By Alex Zidel