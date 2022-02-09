If there's anyone that's going to get people talking about their effortless beauty, it's Mrs. Savannah James. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old broke the internet with her fabulous black dress, and weeks later, she's stolen our hearts once again.

On Wednesday, February 9th, the mother of three shared an outfit of the day video, which sees her once again wearing an all-black ensemble featuring flattering cutouts and shoulder details that emphasize her curves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

"It's the hair flip for me," she captioned the quick clip, which has since received over 160K double taps and nearly 6,000 comments from fans and famous friends like Shay Mitchell, LaToya Forever, and Sevyn Streeter, among others.

James' post has made its way onto Twitter as well, where viewers have been obsessing and gushing over the Ohio-born interior designer's gorgeous looks. "Idk why people keep saying Savannah James is underrated. She basically trends every week just off of her natural beauty. She never has to do too much and it works. I'd say she's very highly rated in everyone's eyes."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Others added, "Do y'all see MRS. SAVANNAH JAMES ON IG????? OMFG. THE HAIR. THE OUTFIT!!!!! top tier!!!" and "I dunno why I keep watching that Savannah James video over and over but I'm pretty sure it's because it feels good to see POC ballin' hard outside a rap video."

See what others had to say about Sav's gorgeous OOTD below.