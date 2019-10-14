New York Giants Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley returned to practice on Monday after missing the team's last three games, and all signs point to him suiting up for Big Blue's Week 7 matchup at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Barkley, who suffered a high ankle sprain during the team's Week 3 victory, was originally expected to be sidelined for approximately six to eight weeks, although he is obviously well on his way to crushing that timeline. As if his return to practice on Monday didn't signal his imminent return, the 22-year old superstar also took to social media on Sunday to share a hype video along with the caption, "I'll be back soon."

In Barkley's absence, the Giants leaned on backup running back Wayne Gallman, although he too was sidelined recently due to a concussion. According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram, both of whom are also recovering from injury, took part in individual drills on Monday. Like Barkley, Engram is trending towards playing next Sunday against the Cardinals, while Shepard is still considered a long shot with his concussion.

The Giants are 2-4 heading into Week 7, just one game behind both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Those two NFC East rivals will face off against each other in Dallas on Sunday night in Week 7.