New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley appears to be well ahead of schedule as he continues to work his way back onto the field following a high ankle sprain.

Barkley suffered the injury just 10 days ago but he has already ditched the crutches and walking boot, and he was seen jogging and hopping around on his right ankle during Wednesday's practice. He isn't practicing just yet, but this is certainly an encouraging sign for Big Blue supporters.

The 22-year old Pro Bowler met with a specialist last week and learned that he would not require surgery to repair his ankle. The high ankle sprain was expected to keep Barkley out of action for approximately six to eight weeks, although it appears that he is well on his way to beating that timeline.

In his absence, the Giants leaned on backup running back Wayne Gallman, who racked up 118 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in New York's 24-3 victory over the division rival Washington Redskins. Currently sitting at 2-2 on the year, the G-Men will host the Minnesota Vikings (also 2-2) at Metlife Stadium this Sunday, followed by a Thursday night showdown against the Patriots in New England.