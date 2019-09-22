mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Samm Henshaw Follows Up With "Only One To Blame"

Milca P.
September 21, 2019 21:14
Only One To Blame
Samm Henshaw

Samm Henshaw unveils new track.


Samm Henshaw can do no wrong.

A month removed from his "The World Is Mine" release, the British crooner returns to usher in yet another selection to the catalog wit his "Only One To Blame" single.

Per usual, the track is rich output layered with an abundance of horns and delivery best-equipped for Sunday mornings. The content aligns itself as Henshaw finds himself repenting--sort of--as he comes to terms with his transgressions and the missteps that led to the demise of a relationship as he dictates: "Messed up our situation/That much is true/All my manipulation, all I put you through."

Get into "Only One To Blame" below as we await Henshawsnhet full-length offering.

Quotable Lyrics

Now I gotta prove my dedication
'Cause you went and put me on probation
It's a lose-lose situation
When you try fightin' temptation

Samm Henshaw
Samm Henshaw new music new song
