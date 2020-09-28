Salt Bae's restaurant was forced to close its doors this weekend just days after opening up. Nusr-Et Boston, the restaurant owned by the viral butcher, was ordered by the city of Boston to close their doors over COVID-19 health regulations. Per the Boston Globe's report, Salt Bae's restaurant became an "imminent threat to public health and public safety resulting from the ongoing and repeated failure to adhere to COVID-19 public safety standards."

The board is set to hold a hearing on inspection this Tuesday after officials said the restaurant violated the current regulation for COVID-19 safety measures, adding that the restaurant had “long line of patrons and failure to socially distance.”

Long line ups and lack of masks aside, the restaurant became the core of a viral clip after Salt Bae was videotaped as he videotaped a woman twerking in front of him in the restaurant. Just moments later, an angry man, presumably her boyfriend, furiously storms to the door. Though it may have not been the exact reason why the restaurant was forced to close its doors for the time being, it certainly didn't help anyone's case, especially Salt Bae's.

[Via]