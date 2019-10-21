Stephen A. Smith is paid a pretty penny for his various predictions on things pertaining to the world of sports. Most of Smith's work can be viewed on weekdays when he sits across from Max Kellerman on the show, First Take. Earlier in the NFL Season, the New Orleans Saints lost Drew Brees to a thumb injury and the team's outlook was pretty bleak. With Teddy Bridgewater taking over at QB, not many people were giving the team a chance to win much of anything.

Smith was among those saying the Saints season was over although, over the course of the last few weeks, his prediction has been rendered foolish. The Saints are 5-0 with Bridgewater as their starter and lead the NFC South with a record of 6-1. Yesterday, the Saints took to Twitter with a clip of Smith giving his opinion, which was then followed up with laughter thanks to The Office's, Michael Scott.

Saints fans are feeling pretty good about themselves right now as they have a great chance to make some noise in the playoffs once Brees comes back. It remains to be seen if the team can continue their momentum but for now, so far, so good.

We're sure Stephen A. feels pretty bad for doubting the Saints right about now.