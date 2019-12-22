At times it must be tough to be a member of one of, if not THE, most famous families in the world. Saint West is a mere 4 years old and he's already feeling the pressures of it. The West-Kardashian clan stepped out of their apartment in New York City on Saturday night to be greeted by an onslaught of flashing cameras. TMZ was among the sea of paparazzi and caught Kim, Kanye, North and Saint walking to their car.

Upon exiting the building, Saint - dressed in a neon yellow sweatsuit - immediately stopped short and yelled "No pictures!". His efforts ultimately fell flat because the pap sadly kept snapping shots. Before stepping into the car, Saint tried to shout something else at the camera, but Kim put her hand over his face to silence him and usher him away. 6-year-old North appeared to be in a more cheerful mood, adorably replying "Merry Christmas! Happy Hannukah!" after a paparazzo extended holiday wishes to the family. Once the kids were already hidden in the car, another "No pictures!" cry could be heard from inside. "What do you want people to get from 2019 Kanye West?", TMZ asked the on-duty dad. After pausing to ponder this question for a moment, Ye gave the not-so-surprising answer: "Jesus Christ."