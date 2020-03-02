mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saint Lyor Issues A Hot-Tempered Banger With "Aunt Jemima"

Milca P.
March 01, 2020 19:07
52 Views
00
0
Saint LyorSaint Lyor
Saint Lyor

Aunt Jemima
Saint Lyor

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to newcomer Saint Lyor's "Aunt Jemima" track.


Brockton's Saint Lyor is effectively calculating his accession. 

After arriving with a formidable entry via his fast-gaining "Gossip" track, the Massachusett's emcee has returned to share an equally hooking song in "Aunt Jemima." Staged just on Black History Month's tail, Lyor appropriately flips the flapjack caricature into a thrilling reference of his carnal prowess, and crafts an undeniable banger in the process.

With the new cut comes an accompanying clip co-directed by Saint Lyor and Colin Pagnoni as the young emcee and his native Van Buren collective (see: "VB Worldwide") head to downtown Boston to perplex bystanders in carefree fashion. The new cut precedes Saint Lyor's forthcoming If My Sins Could Talk debut and certainly leaves listeners on guard for what's to come.

Enjoy "Aunt Jemima" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Like I'm motherfuckin' Malcolm X
Imma get it by any means
Motherfuckers wanna find me dead
Motherfuckers better find themselves
You can either take the blue or the red pill, bitch
I don't care what your horoscope says

 

Saint Lyor
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  52
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Saint Lyor brockton boston massachusetts van buren Songs new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Saint Lyor Issues A Hot-Tempered Banger With "Aunt Jemima"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject