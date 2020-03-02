Saint Lyor Issues A Hot-Tempered Banger With "Aunt Jemima"

Brockton's Saint Lyor is effectively calculating his accession.

After arriving with a formidable entry via his fast-gaining "Gossip" track, the Massachusett's emcee has returned to share an equally hooking song in "Aunt Jemima." Staged just on Black History Month's tail, Lyor appropriately flips the flapjack caricature into a thrilling reference of his carnal prowess, and crafts an undeniable banger in the process.

With the new cut comes an accompanying clip co-directed by Saint Lyor and Colin Pagnoni as the young emcee and his native Van Buren collective (see: "VB Worldwide") head to downtown Boston to perplex bystanders in carefree fashion. The new cut precedes Saint Lyor's forthcoming If My Sins Could Talk debut and certainly leaves listeners on guard for what's to come.

Enjoy "Aunt Jemima" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Like I'm motherfuckin' Malcolm X

Imma get it by any means

Motherfuckers wanna find me dead

Motherfuckers better find themselves

You can either take the blue or the red pill, bitch

I don't care what your horoscope says