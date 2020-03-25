mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SahBabii Returns With Ass-Shaker "Double Dick"

Alex Zidel
March 25, 2020 11:41
SahBabii

Atlanta rapper SahBabii returns with his brand new single "Double Dick."


With his first new single of 2020, Atlanta rapper SahBabii has officially returned and he's back with a vengeance. The 23-year-old has always been one of the more creative forces behind his brand, representing something unique and presenting himself as the unruly King Squid. The recording artist has been hard at work on his next campaign and it all kicks off today with the release of "Double Dick."

With "Double Dick," Sah announces that he is out of his slumber and ready to take on the world with extra power. Expect double the tenacity, double the creativity, double the fun, and double the animal references. "Double Dick" is the first single from his new album Barnacles, which is expected to release in the coming months.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you're thinking.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hippo booty bouncin'
Rhino booty bouncin’
Elephant booty bouncin' 
That ass outta control, I think it needs some counselin'

SahBabii atlanta new song new music
