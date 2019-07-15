A Louisiana woman by the name of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was found dead in the trunk of a car, according to a report from the New York Post. Roberts was the founder of an African American museum, and a known activist in her community, having worked with police on anti-drug and violence campaigns. The report reveals that she was found in the trunk of a vehicle three miles away from her home in Louisiana. Though an autopsy has yet to be undergone, police have described her death as "a heinous act."

The Baton Rouge Police Department have issued a statement in response to her death, celebrating her legacy and reflecting on their time working together. "Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community," they write, via Facebook. "We had opportunities to work with her on so many levels. From assisting with her bicycle give away at the African American Museum to working with the organization she started called CADAV." In addition to her work founding and curating the African American Museum, Ms. Roberts-Joseph also organized Juneteenth events, and was a veritable pillar of her community.

In addition to covering her death, The Advocate also spoke with one of her siblings, Beatrice Johnson, who last saw Sadie when she came over to bake some corn-bread. “The bread is still there,” Johnson said. “She never came back to get it.” Rest in peace.