Sabrina Claudio Is Ride or Die On "Holding The Gun"

This week, Sabrina Claudio arrives with her wonderous new track "holding The Gun." Per usual, you can find the south Florida-bred siren employing delicate vocals and flawless falsettos to deliver on a beautiful tale of loyalty.

"'Holding The Gun' symbolizes loyalty and an everlasting type of love,” Claudio says of the new cut via a press statement. “I wanted to make sure that showing violence was not a factor within the visual as violence, conceptually, isn’t what the song is about. The blood and insinuation of crime represent the lengths one would go when so deeply in love.”

Appropriately, the track also arrives with a Bonnie & Clyde-esque visual to bring Claudio's performance to life.

Quotable Lyrics

I'll always stand by you

No matter how many times that you pushed me down

I'll feel the need to

I'll always pray for you

I'll always lay by you