Ryan Destiny Taps Tobi Lou For Assist On "The Same" Remix

Singer and actress Ryan Destiny has returned to deliver a refreshed look at her "The Same" single, initially released last year. This time around, she recruits Tobi Lou has he lends his vocals to the updated track, making for a smooth collaboration that is met with an even smoother set of visuals directed by child.

“The record is about a situation with a guy who’s a constant cycle of the same lines, lies, games and little to no effort," she tells Essence. "Tobi adds his perspective from a male standpoint and the two worlds are brought together in an honest but fire way, I think.”

Dig in below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can tell you think it's harmless

But it's lovin' that is hardest

If it's easier to show than say it

Then show me so things fall in place