mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ryan Destiny Taps Tobi Lou For Assist On "The Same" Remix

Milca P.
November 24, 2019 00:34
92 Views
00
0
CoverCover

The Same 2.0
Ryan Destiny Feat. Tobi Lou

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tobi Lou joins Ryan Destiny for an update.


Singer and actress Ryan Destiny has returned to deliver a refreshed look at her "The Same" single, initially released last year. This time around, she recruits Tobi Lou has he lends his vocals to the updated track, making for a smooth collaboration that is met with an even smoother set of visuals directed by child.

“The record is about a situation with a guy who’s a constant cycle of the same lines, lies, games and little to no effort," she tells Essence. "Tobi adds his perspective from a male standpoint and the two worlds are brought together in an honest but fire way, I think.”

Dig in below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can tell you think it's harmless
But it's lovin' that is hardest
If it's easier to show than say it
Then show me so things fall in place

Ryan Destiny
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  92
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ryan Destiny Tobi Lou new music new song Songs the same
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ryan Destiny Taps Tobi Lou For Assist On "The Same" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject