mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ruth B. Delivers Live Solo Rendition Of "Situation"

Rose Lilah
May 13, 2021 10:59
115 Views
00
1
Image via YoutubeImage via Youtube
Image via Youtube

Situation
Ruth B.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Canadian singer Ruth B. returns to her new single "Situation," for a live rendition.


Ruth B. is back with her recently-released single, "Situation," this time inviting fans in for a more intimate and stripped down version of the all-together-lovely record.

For those unfamiliar, the Edmonton, Alberta-born singer has been slowly carving out a name for herself in the r'n'b space. "Lost Boy," her debut single back in 2015, was the first record to really put her on the map, and ever since then, she's been low-key putting out fire music. "Low-key" because she may not have as much visible "clout" as modern-day r'n'b stars like, say, a SZA or a Kehlani, but nonetheless, she has a dedicated, cult-like fanbase. 

After featuring the original version of "Situation" back in mid-April when it first dropped, we're back with this breezier, lighter version of the record. For the visual component, Ruth B. is sitting in a studio, surrounded by flower arrangements, creating this aura around her. Meanwhile, her attire is simple, an over-sized brown corduroy jacket with a black-mock neck means.

Let us know if you're a fan of the singer, and check out more of our favorite r'n'b jams with our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify here.

And for more r'n'b newcomers you should be familiar with, check out our Next Generation of R&B editorial.

Quotable Lyrics

You're always full of jokes, I'm kind of soft spoke
But when we get together I feel understood
You say we're having fun, then you say that I'm the one
But this is so dumb, got me so confused

Ruth B.
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  115
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ruth B. live rendition
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ruth B. Delivers Live Solo Rendition Of "Situation"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject