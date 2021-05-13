Ruth B. Delivers Live Solo Rendition Of "Situation"

Ruth B. is back with her recently-released single, "Situation," this time inviting fans in for a more intimate and stripped down version of the all-together-lovely record.

For those unfamiliar, the Edmonton, Alberta-born singer has been slowly carving out a name for herself in the r'n'b space. "Lost Boy," her debut single back in 2015, was the first record to really put her on the map, and ever since then, she's been low-key putting out fire music. "Low-key" because she may not have as much visible "clout" as modern-day r'n'b stars like, say, a SZA or a Kehlani, but nonetheless, she has a dedicated, cult-like fanbase.

After featuring the original version of "Situation" back in mid-April when it first dropped, we're back with this breezier, lighter version of the record. For the visual component, Ruth B. is sitting in a studio, surrounded by flower arrangements, creating this aura around her. Meanwhile, her attire is simple, an over-sized brown corduroy jacket with a black-mock neck means.

Quotable Lyrics

You're always full of jokes, I'm kind of soft spoke

But when we get together I feel understood

You say we're having fun, then you say that I'm the one

But this is so dumb, got me so confused