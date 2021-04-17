Ruth B.
- NewsRuth B. Returns With Her Sophomore Effort "Moments In Between"It arrives four years after her debut project. By Madusa S.
- NewsRuth B. Sings About Feelings That Won't Fade In "Die Fast""Die Fast" is the second single release from Ruth B.'s second studio album, 'Moments in Between.'By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsRuth B. Delivers Live Solo Rendition Of "Situation"Canadian singer Ruth B. returns to her new single "Situation," for a live rendition.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRuth B. Showcases Incredible Vocal Talent On "Situation"Ruth B.'s latest single comes following the announcement of her latest album "Moments In Between."By Alexander Cole