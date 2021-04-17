Ruth B. Showcases Incredible Vocal Talent On "Situation"

Canada's Ruth B. has proven herself to be one of the most talented artists in the R&B space right now and fans are constantly looking forward to new music. This past week, she announced a new 11-track project called Moments In Between, and to kick things off, she decided to come through with a fresh single called "Situation."

With this song, Ruth B. unleashes her frustrations about a recent relationship that seems to be going in the wrong direction. As she notes in the song, the person was the right one for her although it was simply just the wrong time. Ruth B's beautiful vocals truly shine on this track and the instrumental helps complement the emotions that are being poured out.

With her album dropping in June, there is a lot to be excited about.

Quotable Lyrics:

You're always full of jokes, I'm kind of soft spoke

But when we get together, I feel understood

You say we're having fun

Then you say that I'm the one

But this is so dumb, got me so confused