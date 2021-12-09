Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been in a bit of a loveless marriage over the past year or so. While they have certainly had great success together, it feels like things are starting to grow stale. The team has just not been the same and even Wilson himself has had some struggles out on the field. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that the team has been plagued by rumors of Wilson's potential departure.

As it stands, Wilson has no interest in leaving, which is a sentiment that was expressed during a press conference today. Wilson had to field questions about recent reports surrounding his no trade clause, and it was here that he made it known that he wants to spend the rest of his career in Seattle.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“I’m focused on what we’re doing here,” Wilson said. “Obviously, I love Seattle. This is a place I’ve loved every day, every moment. That’s my hope. My hope’s not just to fulfill it. Hopefully, I can play here 20 years and my career. Will that happen? I don’t know. That’s my prayer, that’s my hope. That stuff’s in the future, that stuff’s down the road. I think my mission, my focus is only on right now.”

This should come as music to the ears of Seahawks fans, who want to keep Wilson for a very long time. He is the backbone of the franchise, and if he walks, it would be devastating.