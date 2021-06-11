Russell Wilson has consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past decade and he is instrumental to the success of the Seattle Seahawks. Without him, the Seahawks are virtually nothing and the franchise is well-ware of this. That's why it was shocking just a few months ago when there were rumors floating around that Wilson could very well end up getting traded. There were reports that he had numerous arguments with head coach Pete Carroll and that they resulted in a trade request.

It has been months since those reports surfaced and at this point, it seems pretty clear that Wilson won't be going anywhere. In fact, Wilson recently told reports that he never requested a trade and that many of the rumors were unequivocally false.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“I did not request a trade. I’ve always wanted to play here…I’m here and I’m here to win. I’m here to win at all,” Wilson said per Pro Football Talk. Wilson has a lot invested in the Seattle community, so it should be no surprise that he wants to remain with the team, at least until his contract has been completed.

The Seahawks still have a lot to be excited about this season and if Wilson can get some offensive line help, then this team could very well go places. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NFL.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

