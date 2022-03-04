Russell Wilson has been the subject of numerous rumors over the last couple of years. There are reports that he is no longer happy with the Seattle Seahawks, and that realistically, it is Pete Carroll's fault. With that being said, Wilson has been adamant about not giving in to the rumors. He has stated that he wants to be with the Seahawks for a long time, and will do anything to make that a reality.

Despite this, there are teams out there who are trying to trade for Wilson. Why wouldn't they? Wilson is still an elite quarterback in the NFL, and any team would be lucky to have him on their roster. In fact, one NFC team is trying their best to get ahold of him, however, the Seahawks are refusing the budge.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The team in question are the Washington Commanders. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Commanders believe they are one starting QB away from really making a splash. With their backup, the team finished 7-10, and with the NFC East showing some real weakness, the Commanders could find themselves in a position to really go far if they had a top-tier quarterback like Wilson.

As you can imagine, the Seahawks politely told them to go away. The Seahawks are a team who need their superstar QB, and for now, that isn't going to change, unless something truly drastic happens.