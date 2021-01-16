Now that James Harden is on the Brooklyn Nets, a lot of information pertaining to his time in Houston is starting to surface. Over the last few months, Harden has been one of the biggest newsmakers in the NBA, especially thanks to his exploits at parties with the likes of Lil Baby, all while enjoying his time at some strip clubs. However, it appears as though this behavior pre-dated his displeasure with the Rockets, and is a key reason for why Russell Westbrook requested a trade.

While speaking on the James Posey Podcast, Kendrick Perkins spoke about the Westbrook and Harden situation, noting that Westbrook was aware of Harden's partying and was very much against it. Essentially, Westbrook felt like Harden wasn't making good use of his free time, which ultimately made him leave.

"[If they had some days off], James was on a private [jet] to Cabo! On Tilman Fertitta's private [jet] at that! Russ is like... 'I ain't with all the partying,'" Perkins said.

Westbrook was eventually dealt to the Washington Wizards who are in the midst of a struggle although they seem poised to bounce back soon. Meanwhile, Harden has been reunited with Kevin Durant, and with Kyrie Irving added into the mix, it's clear the Nets are about to go on a massive run.

