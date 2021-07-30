Russell Westbrook is now officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after a massive blockbuster trade that went down on Draft night. The Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the 22nd overall pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Westbrook and some future second-round draft picks. It was one of those deals that immediately sends shockwaves throughout the NBA, and there is no doubt that this trade will have huge implications for next season.

Despite having a solid season in Washington, It was a foregone conclusion that Westbrook would want to go elsewhere, especially when you consider how he has yet to win a title, which is his ultimate goal. Despite his desire to leave Washington, Russ had nothing but good things to say about the team, as he took to Twitter with a message for the fans and the organization.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

"Thank you DC! You welcomed my family and I with open arms from day one. Everyone from the front office, to the training staff, the coaches, my teammates, and the fans. I’m grateful y’all took a chance on me and supported me every step of the way," Westbrook wrote. "I’m blessed to have been a part of such a stand up organization. It didn’t take long to make a home in DC, and I will forever be grateful and appreciative of my experience with the organization. Thank you!"

With Westbrook on his way to LA, he now has an opportunity to win his first title, alongside some of the best players in the NBA. While it might take some time for him to develop chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, there is no doubt that these three will produce box office basketball.