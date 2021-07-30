Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, and now, he will get to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Seemingly out of nowhere yesterday, it was revealed that the Lakers were in talks with the Washington Wizards to acquire Westbrook in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the 22nd overall pick in the NBA Draft. In the end, the deal was made official, and now, Russell Westbrook will get to play alongside superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

There is no denying the fact that the Lakers are a super team, however, there are still some people out there who are doubting whether or not this arrangement of players will work. On the other side of the equation, there are plenty of other analysts who love this move, including Kendrick Perkins of ESPN.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"Russell Westbrook has never played with a big like Anthony Davis," Westbrook said. "Good luck to try to stop that pick and roll with Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. LeBron James needs Russell Westbrook for the simple fact that he’s getting up in age. Russell Westbrook is still 32, which means that he’s still in his prime… I see the Lakers coming out of the West, and I see them winning the title.”

Needless to say, Perkins is excited about the arrival of his former teammate in Los Angeles. Since joining ESPN, Perkins has always had a pro-LeBron and pro-Westbrook slant, so it should come as no surprise that he is taking this side ahead of the new season.

