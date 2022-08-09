Russell Westbrook was one of the best point guards in the entire NBA just a few years ago. He was a triple-double machine that could carry a team with limited talent around him. Unfortunately, he has bounced around the league as of late and last year, he had a down season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was one of those nightmare seasons that had fans turning on the superstar, and there is this sense that Russ is completely washed. In fact, the Lakers have attempted to trade Russ at points, with many pundits believing that Westbrook has no future with the purple and gold, moving forward.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Russ has been very vocal about how frustrating things have been for him. He criticized former Lakers coach Frank Vogel for the way he was utilized, and now, it seems like Russ is mad about all of the rumors pertaining to him being traded.

As you can see in the screenshot below, Russ liked a tweet from a fan who went after the Lakers for trying to trade Russ. The fan pointed towards Russ' strong finish to the season, and how the Lakers would be crazy to get rid of Russ right now.

Clearly, Russ is not on good terms with the Lakers right now. Unfortunately for him, he is still on the roster, and it will probably stay that way throughout the season given the lack of market for Westbrook right now.