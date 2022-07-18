Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan joked about Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook getting a lot of "bricks" during a game of heads up with teammate Malaki Branham. Sochan later apologized for the comment, saying that it was a "heat of the moment" answer.

“Russell Westbrook get ’em a lot," Branham told Sochan, looking for the answer, "triple-doubles."

Instead, Sochan quickly answered, "bricks."



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The joke comes after one of the worst statistical seasons of the former NBA Most Valuable Player's career. Missing the playoffs, Westbrook scored just 18.5 points per game on .444% from the field for the Lakers.

Sochan apologized for the joke on social media after the clip began to trend on Twitter.

"It’s banter, I was not intending on being disrespectful heat of the moment, I was playing a game baby," the first-year player wrote.

In another tweet, he shared a photo of himself wearing a Westbrook jersey and his dog: "Been one idol since I started watching the NBA and my dog is called Russell."

Sochan was drafted by the Spurs with the ninth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He played one season with Baylor where he earned the Big 12 Sixth Man Award.

Check out Sochan's comment about Westbrook as well as his apology below.

